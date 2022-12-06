Fortnite is Getting Wall Running and More Movement Mechanics Soon in Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 Season 1 brought lots of new content into the Battle Royale on December 4, and since then, many players have returned to the Epic Games title that has been around since 2017. In Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games implemented many changes, and according to this leaker, the developers will add some interesting movement mechanics into the game.

On December 5, Hypex, a known Fortnite leaker, tweeted about some upcoming mechanics that will come soon in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. According to the tweet, Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 will add wall running, a jump slide mechanic, and a double jump. According to the leaker, the last might be an augment or perk, but he is not sure yet.

UPCOMING MOVEMENT MECHANICS 🔥



– Wall Running

– Jump Slide (idk what this is)

– Double Jump (might be an upcoming Augment/Perk) pic.twitter.com/jvjNE5VOis — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2022

Fortunately, this is not the only leak Fortnite players have gotten in recent days. Hypex also shared another piece of information regarding Fortnite’s latest season, and many players are still excited about it.

According to another recent tweet, Fortnite will change how Medic Kits and Shield will work soon, so this is not the only change that will come to the game. Epic Games will make a few changes to the game, so players should not be surprised if, in a couple of weeks or months, they come back to different mechanics and features.

Movement is an important mechanic in any competitive shooter, and Battle Royales are currently the most-played genre among competitive players. A change or addition to Fortnite’s mechanics will stir up the competitive scene until highly skilled players get a grasp and master the new additions to the game.

Players should keep an eye on these upcoming changes and try to learn them as soon as they are implemented. Struggling with a new mechanic is even harder when enemy opponents have already mastered it.

Besides the cosmetic items added to the game, Fortnite’s last update improved its graphics by implementing many features available with Unreal Engine’s 5.1 Update. So if you have not played Fortnite in a while, you will be surprised when you enter your next match.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022