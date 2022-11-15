Players Upset Over Popular Fortnite Location Name Change

Fortnite players are upset about a recent change to the game that to other gamers, it could be seen as a minor inconvenience. Fortnite developers decided to make a small change to the famous Fortnite Point of interest called Tilted Towers, and since the leaker shared the fact, the community has been rather upset.

On November 15, the official Twitter account of Hypex, a Fortnite leaker, shared with all Fortnite players and fans that the name of a famous location on the map changed. According to the post, Fortnite’s Tilted Towers will now be named Tainted Towers, this may seem like a minor change, but Fortnite players have shared their opinions since the leaker tweeted.

Tilted Towers is now "Tainted Towers" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 15, 2022

The tweet does not have even 24 hours live and already has more than eight thousand likes and more than two hundred retweets. Sadly most users who commented on the tweet are upset about the change, and the post keeps gathering attention from the community.

Many players can not think of a reason to make this change, and a few fans are already making fun of the new name, sharing silly memes, and more. Some have gone to extreme lengths stating that after this change, the game is dead.

R.I.P Tilted Towers 2018-2019 2019-2022. Gone, But not forgotten — Imanoob2.0 🥔 (@NoobChris7) November 15, 2022

A small change like this should not change how the game plays out, but Tilted Towers has been present in the game since Fortnite’s season two in 2018, and over the years, the Point of Interest has received some changes, but many players have grown attached to Tilted Towers.

And just another small detail that slowly makes this game worse and worse… God i dont understand how people still enjoy this game… Do they not see how much it was ruined — HuddiSRT (@NLEHUDSON) November 15, 2022

On some Fortnite subreddits, players have taken this change with some humor, making jokes about the new name and suggesting better alternatives across many comments.

All in all, Fortnite players should take this change with a grain of salt. If Epic Games made this name change and if they are smart about keeping their fanbase happy, they can revert the change and keep it how it used to be, avoiding terrible memes and community complaints.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022