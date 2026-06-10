A California couple grabbed a water bottle and a hatchet handle and beat a black bear until it couldn’t stand up

A California couple successfully fought off a 70-pound black bear on the morning of June 8 after the animal attacked their dogs outside their home in Mammoth Lakes. The town sits in central California near Yosemite National Park and is no stranger to wildlife encounters, but this one turned into a direct physical altercation. The couple spotted the bear in a skirmish with one of their dogs, and when a second dog joined the fight, the situation escalated quickly.

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The woman rushed in to intervene and was bitten and clawed by the bear in the process. Her partner stepped in to help and also sustained injuries. As reported by BroBible, the woman struck the animal repeatedly with a water bottle while her partner retrieved a hatchet and returned to the scene, battering the bear with the handle until it could no longer stand.

Once the bear was incapacitated, the couple drove themselves to a nearby hospital. Both are expected to make a full recovery, as are their dogs. Wildlife officials subsequently euthanized the bear, citing the severity of its injuries and public safety concerns.

The encounter is a reminder of what can happen when bears and pets share a neighborhood

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state is home to an estimated 49,000 to 71,000 black bears. The animals are described as highly food-motivated omnivores that will investigate nearly anything edible, including pet food and domestic animals. Adult males typically weigh between 150 and 400 pounds, though bears with access to human food sources often weigh considerably more, which makes the 70-pound animal in this case unusually small.

A couple in Mammoth Lakes and their two dogs fended off an unusually aggressive bear in their eastern Sierra community. https://t.co/7i03lR8GiH — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 9, 2026

Bears in residential areas can grow bolder when habituated to human food sources, a cycle wildlife experts say can persist across generations. The department encourages residents to use bear-proof containers, electric fencing, and other deterrents to reduce attractants. This is not the first notable encounter of its kind, with a black bear entering a Pennsylvania store last year drawing wide attention after an 11-year-old found himself in the aisle ahead of it.

Though attacks on humans remain rare, bears can be unpredictable when pets are involved. Dogs in particular can provoke a defensive or predatory response, as seen in a New Mexico dog dubbed “The Bearslayer” that survived a bear mauling and became a local story earlier this year. Officials note that the best outcomes for residents typically come from removing food sources before a confrontation occurs rather than during one.

California’s state flag prominently features a grizzly bear, though that species has been extinct within the state for over a century. The Wildlife Incident Reporting System remains the recommended channel for residents to flag encounters or concerns about human-bear interactions in their area.

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