A fireworks truck caught fire on a Tennessee interstate Saturday night, and drivers stopped to watch the whole load go off

A commercial truck carrying a large load of fireworks caught fire on the northbound side of Interstate 75 near the Ooltewah exit in Tennessee on Saturday night, sending cargo shooting in multiple directions across the roadway. The intense heat caused the fireworks to detonate uncontrollably, creating what witnesses described as a chaotic, unplanned display across the highway. Drivers who happened to be on the road stopped to watch, with several managing to capture the incident on camera.

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The Chattanooga Fire Department arrived alongside the Tri-Community Fire Department and local police to manage the blaze. As reported by UPI, the department confirmed that “Interstate traffic was stopped in both directions while firefighters extinguished the fire.” No injuries were reported, a significant relief given the volatile nature of the cargo.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. While the incident drew considerable attention from those who witnessed it, it also highlights the extensive federal framework governing how explosive materials like fireworks are moved on public roads.

Moving fireworks across state lines is a tightly regulated process, and incidents like this explain why

Fireworks fall under the federal Hazardous Materials Regulations as explosive Class 1 materials, spanning divisions including 1.1G, 1.3G, 1.4G, and 1.4S. As detailed in PHMSA compliance guidance, every shipment must be in UN-certified packaging, properly marked and labeled, and accompanied by emergency response documentation so first responders know exactly what they are dealing with.

The driver must hold a commercial driver license with a hazmat endorsement, and the truck must be placarded on all four sides. Footage of the blaze spread widely online, drawing the kind of attention other unexpected public events have generated recently, including a Kentucky doorbell camera catch that set off a wave of local speculation this week.

Carriers transporting 55 pounds or more of 1.1G or 1.3G fireworks must hold a valid Hazardous Materials Safety Permit, and all cargo must be blocked and braced to prevent shifting during transit. The company must maintain a current DOT Hazardous Materials Certificate of Registration, and employees handling the materials must be specifically trained. Amid broader public attention to the non-obvious safety protocols built into regulated transport, including a viral TikTok on aircraft safety that most passengers never notice, the fireworks regulations represent a similarly detailed layer of precaution.

Civil penalties for violating these rules can reach up to $175,000 per infraction, while criminal penalties can climb to $250,000 and include up to 10 years in prison. The Chattanooga Fire Department has not announced a cause determination, and an investigation into what triggered the blaze remains ongoing.

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