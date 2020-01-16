Fortnite Update v11.40 is Now Available With Addition of Sidegrading

Fortnite is looking to have another big year ahead of itself in 2020 as the game continues to be one of the biggest games in the industry. Epic Games held a few different events in December that carried over into this year, but now they are over and gamers are ready to see what they have in store moving forward. The first step of that has now arrived as part of the first update for Fortnite in 2020 with v11.40.

Coming on the heels of the Winterfest Event and Star Wars events ending, v11.40 is far from a huge one for Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have some changes brought with it regardless. The biggest change this new upgrade brings is a new mechanic known as Sidegrading for weapons. Sidegrading allows you to take your regular Assault Rifles that you find in Fortnite and then upgrade them to Heavy Assault Rifles during the match.

Sidegrading is supposed to be exclusive to non-competitive playlists, but it currently is found in competitive playlists as well. This will remain until the next major update according to the patch notes. There are also some other changes, including the reduction of material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines and the addition of the Flint-Knock Pistol, Shockwave Grenade, and Impulse Grenade to Battle Lab. In addition, the iPad Pro now supports 120 FPS and clickable thumbsticks are now able to be used on supported iOS controllers.

The latest update also brought some bug fixes with it, including issues with Star Wars Achievements. For a full breakdown of everything that makes up v11.40, including more bug fixes, make sure to check out the full patch notes on the Epic Games website.