Forza Horizon 5 Sounds Amazing – Car Audio Demo Is Out

There is no doubt that Forza Horizon 5 looks absolutely beautiful. But how does it sound – that’s the question, given that quite often you would hear people complaining about the sound of the engine in the Forza Horizon 4. Well, the good news is that the Playground Games team paid a little more attention to the auditory aspect of the game.

They recorded over 320 new engine sounds for vehicles, and that alone would be enough to feel optimistic for the game. However, the bigger news is that the game will use the raytracing technique for sound – something that is not heard very often. This will allow vehicles to sound different depending on what environment they are driving in. In theory, the same vehicle will sound different in the city and outdoors. That is – the vehicle always sounds the same, but the ride itself sounds different depending on how the sound of the engine is reflected or not reflected from the surrounding objects.

It is worth noting, however, that soundtracing in Forza Horizon 5 will only be supported on Xbox Series consoles, not on the older Xbox One models.

From other information about the new game in the Forza series, the developers state that virtual Mexico will be the liveliest world they have ever made. This means that we will see a multitude of animals in it. There have been animals in previous Forza games, but in Forza Horizon 5 their diversity will be greater, so in addition to the ubiquitous sheep, we will also see donkeys, goats, wild dogs etc.

Furthermore, it was said that the possibilities of modifying drivers and vehicles will be the widest so far, and it was also confirmed that we will again look for hidden and rare cars on the huge open world map.

Forza Horizon 5 releases on November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.