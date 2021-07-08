Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun.

First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.

Features

AMC’s The Walking Dead meets Bridge Constructor

Create elaborate constructions and lethal traps

A captivating plot featuring new faces as well as iconic characters and vehicles from the series

Numerous brain-teasing levels and countless brain-eating walkers

Make use of movable objects and explosives to lure walkers to their doom

Save your survivors and smash the undead hordes

Brutally funny walker ragdoll physics

The other game is called Ironcast and it’s a game inspired by Victorian era science fiction, set in an alternative history where refined men and women in top hats and bonnets command gigantic walking war machines, laying waste to the enemies of the British Empire.

In the game you will take control of a 7 meter tall walking vehicle called an Ironcast and face off against an invading force of enemy mechs in order to defend 1880’s Victorian England. Combat is based on generating resource nodes which in turn drive the Ironcast’s various weapons and systems. So you will have to spend these nodes wisely, either offensively in order to destroy your opponents quickly, or defensively, if you suspect a barrage of incoming weapons in heading your way.

Features