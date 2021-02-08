Game News

Game Trials Event Makes Overcooked 2 Free For Nintendo Switch Online Members

The chaotic cooking game will be free to online subscribers for a limited time

February 8th, 2021 by Tasha Quinn

overcooked-2-box-art

Both Overcooked and its sequel Overcooked 2 have received plenty of praise since their respective releases in 2016 and 2018 but if you haven’t got around to trying it yet, Overcooked 2 will be available for free for Nintendo Switch Online members between February 10 and February 16. Unfortunately Nintendo doesn’t offer the same sort of rewards for online subscribers that Xbox and PlayStation but these game trials are good if you want to try before you buy. Unlike demos, game trials give you access to the full game rather than only a small part of it albeit only for a small period of time.

What is Overcooked 2?

Overcooked 2 is a couch co-op which allows up to four players to become chefs in a variety of unconventional kitchens. Players are tasked with a wide range of dishes to hungry customers in a fast paced, chaotic cooking game. With a number of free updates and paid DLC there’s plenty of content available.

The game trial is available to download from the Nintendo eshop. It will only be playable between February 10 and February 16 but it means you can download it beforehand to get the most out of the trial.

You can check out the trailer below:

