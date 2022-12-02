Get $1,000 Value for $25 With Humble Bundle’s Newest Sales

This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle

There has never been a better time to get into VR than right now. With an overwhelming choice of headsets on the market that caters to every individual, the only thing stopping you is the cost of games. Humble has got your back with its new VR Premier Bundle, a choose-your-own-price bundle that packs in some incredible VR titles together. But that’s not all, they have tons of great deals going on this month!

You’ll be able to team up with friends and fight the undead in After the Fall, experience the demonic chaos of hell in DOOM VFR, or save an alien high school from cosmic chaos in Cosmonious High. As with past Humble Bundles, all proceeds will go towards charity, with this bundle helping support the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Here are all of the games contained in each tier:

Arizona Sunshine

Doom VRF

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Bean Stalker

After the Fall

Cosmonious

High Vox Machinae

The Premier VR Bundle will be available direct from Humble for two weeks starting on December 2, 2022. In addition to VR games, any aspiring video editors will want to check out Humble’s Vegas Pro 2022 Bundle, available the same day as the VR pack.

In the ultimate bundle for filmmakers, musicians, producers, and content creators, the Vegas Pro 2022 Bundle comes packed with Vegas Pro Edit 18, Magix Music Maker 2023, and a plethora of other tools for one low price. Just $25 gets you over $1,000 worth of software to kickstart your creativity.

Here is what you can get with each tier:

Music Maker EDM Edition

SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 16

Movie Studio 2022

Vegas Pro Edit 18

With the holiday season just around the corner, why not treat yourself to some software at low prices? Make sure to check out the other great deals going on as well! You won’t need to feel guilty, either, as everything will help support charity and make the world a better place.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022