Tell Me Why is Free for this Month

Dontnod’s Tell Me Why, the first major release from a large studio to star a transgender man, is available for free this month. While the company neglected to announce the availability of the title, and you must still pay for it on Steam, you can now acquire it for free, thanks to Microsoft. The game is a quick episodic story told in three parts and worth adding to your account. Our reviewer enjoyed the game quite a bit, so don’t miss your opportunity to grab the full game for free.

Tell Me Why tells the story of a transgender man and his twin sister who has returned home to rural Alaska. The twins have not spoken in 10 years since Tyler killed his mother in self-defense. Through the exploration of the everyday themes and interactions, such as cleaning their own home while reminiscing over memories, to more elaborate flashback sequences, the game tells Tyler’s coming-of-age story and his journey towards self-acceptance. The game also touches on themes of oppression and prejudice via the struggles Tyler faces in the present day. This is all set against a supernatural thriller, as is the case with many of Dontnod’s games. Tell Me Why is more of what you love for fans of the studio.

The title is available on the Microsoft Store in Windows. After you open it all you need to do is search for the game. You can then add all three episodes to your account and download them like any other game on the platform. Check out a trailer for the game here.

Tell My Why is available on Xbox One and PC.