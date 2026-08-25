A federal judge rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s attempt to overturn her sex trafficking conviction and secure her release from prison this past Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The court ruled that her claims, which centered on the idea that new evidence should have altered the outcome of her trial, were demonstrably meritless.

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Maxwell filed a habeas petition last December. She argued that her 20-year prison sentence was the result of a complete miscarriage of justice, specifically alleging that the government withheld exonerating information and allowed false testimony during her trial. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer did not find these arguments persuasive in his written ruling. He stated that the claims were almost entirely frivolous and emphasized that Maxwell failed to provide anything that could legitimately challenge the original verdict.

The judge was quite firm in his assessment of the petition. He wrote, “Nearly all its claims are procedurally barred; the overwhelming testimonial and documentary evidence adduced at trial conclusively established her guilt; and her petition’s claims are demonstrably meritless, and generally based on speculation, distortions, and/or outright falsehoods.”

The court views the original trial evidence as more than sufficient to uphold the conviction

Much of Maxwell’s argument relied on documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Over the last eight months, the Justice Department has made 18 categories of investigative materials public, including search warrants, financial records, and interview notes. Judge Engelmayer noted that this material is largely irrelevant to the specific charges Maxwell faced. He actually suggested the opposite of what she claimed, noting that the documents often incriminate her or reinforce the legal rulings she attempted to challenge.

Federal judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's 'miscarriage of justice' claim and bid for prison release https://t.co/QFkDIK21i3 — CNBC (@CNBC) August 25, 2026

Beyond the evidence claims, Maxwell argued that she was a victim of selective prosecution. She claimed she was made a scapegoat while other potential co-conspirators were not indicted. The judge dismissed this as well, noting that she could have raised this issue during her initial appeal. He also pointed out that she failed to identify any uncharged confederate who played a role even remotely as significant as hers in facilitating the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges and was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell was arrested a year later and subsequently convicted in December 2021. She was moved from a prison in Florida to a camp in Texas last year. This transfer occurred shortly after she was interviewed by Todd Blanche, who was then the second-in-command at the Justice Department. Blanche now serves as the U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.

Habeas petitions are typically viewed as a last resort for defendants who have already exhausted their standard appeals. In this instance, the effort to challenge her confinement has reached a definitive end in the lower court. Lawyers who have represented Maxwell in the past were contacted for comment, but the legal path forward for her appears to be effectively closed by this ruling.

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