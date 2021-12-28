God of War Ragnarok Releasing in September 2022 According to Leak

Next year’s most awaited PS5 exclusive God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date. Previously, Santa Monica studios had pushed the release of God of War Ragnarok to 2022 and now newly emerged leaks might present us with a clear picture about when we can see Kratos in action again. The craze around the game is at an all-time high and we still have very scarce information about a lot of things. However, we might finally have a potential release date that has since surfaced online.

The news about God of War Ragnarok release date comes via an alleged PlayStation database leak. According to a Twitter post by PlayStation Game Size, the God of War Ragnarok release date is set for September 30, 2022. Although the tweet further states that it might just be a “placeholder” date. This new leak can be interpreted in many ways. First, the most simple interpretation is that the game will come out on the leaked date or is meant to indicate that God of War Ragnarok is looking to launch sometime during that quarter or it might not come out at the said date at all.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder ! 🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

While the leak remains unconfirmed, there might be some credibility to it. September 30 is a Friday and usually, new AAA game releases roll out on Tuesdays and Fridays, so the leaked release date at least checks out that box. But without an official word from either the developers or Sony, it is better to take this leak with a grain of salt. 2022 will be a big year for both Sony and PlayStation players. There are a ton of games lined up for players sprinkled with some big-name releases.

The PS5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West will set the ball rolling and will release in February. Then, in March, players will witness the release of Gran Turismo 7 and the Square Enix-published Forspoken will come out in May. Therefore, Sony opting to launch God of War Ragnarok in the second half seems sensible. God of War is an influential, well-respected and loved franchise and the 2018 reboot rekindled all the good old memories of Kratos. We already have gotten a reveal trailer for God of War Ragnarok and Sony might spill some more beans about the different gameplay aspects, weapons, map and characters via the Sony State of Plays sometime next year to stir up the hype.

God of War Ragnarok will be releasing sometime in 2022 and is said to come out on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

