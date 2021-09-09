God of War Ragnarok Introduces Tyr and Teases Thor’s Vengeance

God of War Ragnarok‘s first trailer was just revealed during PlayStation’s September Showcase. The reveal trailer shows off a teenage Atreus, a protective Kratos, and a looming Ragnarok.

The reveal trailer of God of War Ragnarok shows off an angsty teenager Atreus as he awaits Ragnarok’s arrival. Kratos and Atreus go off on an adventure to find Tyr and eventually find him as the trailer shows.

SPOILER ALERT: Another interesting reveal in the trailer is the return of Freya. Last time we saw Freya, Kratos had just killed her son Baldur in order to stop him from killing his own mother. Freya has vowed to make Kratos pay for her tragedy.

SPOILER ALERT: Lastly, the God of War Ragnarok reveal trailer shows us the post-credit scene of 2018 that teased Thor arriving at Kratos’ door. This will inevitably happen since in the 2018 game Kratos and Atreus had killed both of Thor’s sons, it was in self-defense, but we doubt Thor would care.

God of War Ragnarok was originally announced during last year’s PlayStation September event, since then PlayStation hasn’t revealed any more information regarding the game, only that it is delayed from 2021 to 2022 and that it won’t be a next-gen exclusive, it will be releasing on the PS4 as well as the PS5.

About God of War

God of War is one of PlayStation’s biggest IPs, it follows the journey of the God of War, also known as Kratos, and his quest for vengeance against the gods. God of War 2018 rebooted the series and has moved God of War from his usual Greek mythology setting into the Norse mythology where he currently resides.

Since the reboot, Kratos’ journey has been significantly changed. He now cares for his son Atreus who has just lost his mother, teaches him about godhood and what comes with it, and is on a journey of redemption of his own.

God of War is releasing in 2022 and will be coming to the PlayStation 4and PlayStation 5.