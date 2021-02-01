God of War To Receive Major PS5 Upgrade Tomorrow

While we’ll have to wait a while to see Kratos’ next adventure later this year (don’t be surprised if we get any delays), his most recent adventure, God of War (2018), will be getting a major update to take advantage of the PS5’s hardware. While we did get an update for God of War in 2020, with new Dual Sense feedback and the game’s performance-mode locked to 60 FPS, the latter was relegated to only 1080p. However, that’s about to change starting tomorrow, with Sony’s Santa Monica Studios announcing in a blog post that the game will now run at 4K Resolution(via Checkerboard Rendering) at 60 FPS.

“Coming to you tomorrow on February 2nd, we will be releasing a free patch that replaces the current video graphics mode option with a new default setting that will offer the best of both performance and resolution to our PlayStation 5 players!” Reads the Blog Post.

If you still prefer the game’s original 30 FPS, you can change back to the game’s original frame rate simply by going to the options menu and change the visuals to “Original Performance Experience.”

God of War was released on April 20, 2018, exclusively for PS4. A sequel, God of War: Ragnarök, is expected to arrive later this year for PS5.