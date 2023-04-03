Goodbye Ponchos! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Revamps Customization in Exciting Ways

Image: Respawn Entertainment

Good news everybody! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gotten rid of ponchos and now has a plethora of customization options for Cal, his lightsaber, BD-1, and more. After getting a hands-on preview of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I can tell you that the customization and gameplay integration in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is definitely something to look forward to.

All Customization Changes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As good of a game as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was, the customization options were notoriously disappointing. The only unlockables in the world only granted ponchos for Cal, colors for BD-1, and a selection of lightsaber parts. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the customization options and gameplay loop are a lot better.

First off, you can now customize the hair, beard, shirt, jacket, and pants of Cal. Every piece of customization looks cool and has several color options that need to be discovered in the world which makes exploration rewarding.

BD-1 has head-to-toe customization as well. On top of unlockable parts for BD-1, you’ll also unlock colors that all have an aged-look slider and polish slider.

Lastly, every part of the lightsaber is individually customizable. This is the most similar to Fallen Order, but the UI is much better and the options are even more detailed. Like with BD-1, you can customize the wear of each component and level of polish as well as choose individual colors for the primary, secondary, and accents of the saber.

How to Get Customization Options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The customization options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are an immense improvement that adds rewarding gameplay to exploration because all customization options are found in the same boxes as in the first game. Whether you are in an open area or a more linear section, these iconic boxes are littered around the environment and usually take some amount of puzzling to get.

The second way to get customization options is to buy them with Priorite Shards in Koboh. On the main planet Koboh, there is a central town that features shops in which you can acquire various upgrades and customizations by spending Priorite Shards, which are new resources found when exploring. In my hands-on preview, Doma’s Outpost Commodities had several customization options available, all of which were exciting.

And that is a slice of what you have to look forward to in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: tons of new customization options and extremely fun ways to unlock them all. Along the way, you might have to squeeze through a few dreaded cracks, but they’re not nearly as bad as in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.