Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Star Wars fans were blown away by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order when it was first released for Xbox One, PS4, and PC in late 2019. Set five years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, players join Padawn Cal Ketsis (portrayed by Cameron Monaghan) and his unlikely crew on a journey to discover the future of the Jedi in a galaxy ruled under the tyranny of the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, its highly-anticipated sequel, finally received a release date and trailer at The Game Awards, boasting stunning visuals and an older, more bearded Cal. With such impressive graphics demonstrated, fans were left to wonder whether Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will also release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on PS4 or Xbox One?

Unlike its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be on PS4 or Xbox One, instead only releasing on current-generation platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

Stig Asmussen, game director at Respawn, claimed that producing the game for current-generation consoles enabled the team to operate “at a quality that’s much above anything we’ve ever developed before.” Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take advantage of ninth-generation console capabilities, promising real-time ray-tracing and much faster loading times, among other tweaks to make the game look and feel even better than the first.

A “next-generation” update was released for Star Wars [email protected] Fallen Order in June 2021 for Xbox Series X and PS5, which significantly improved the game’s visuals, resolution, refresh rate, and loading times. Those that upgraded, or bought the game for the first time, were treated to 4K HDR at 30 FPS or 1440p at 60 FPS.

Despite Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s impressive next-generation upgrade last year, it’s evident that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor benefits from dropping previous-generation platforms. From the fluid movement of Cal’s lightsaber — which aspiring Jedi can get a replica of in its Collector’s Edition — to the water responding to movement and reflecting the radiant sun, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shaping up to be a stunning title.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and PC on March 17, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2022