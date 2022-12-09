Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date, Platforms, and More

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been officially announced at The Game Awards 2022 and it is coming sooner than you think. EA and Respawn Entertainment officially revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a direct sequel to 2019’s acclaimed single-person action-adventure RPG Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But when will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor going to be released? To answer that and more, here’s everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including its release window, platforms, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the new trailer revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing on March 17, 2023. Though there were leaks and rumors, we finally have confirmation of when we can play the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

About the Game and First Trailer

As we said above, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a direct sequel to Fallen Order. The title will also showcase the second chapter of Cal Kestis’ story. The game will take place five years after the events showcased in Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal starts to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. According to EA, the game will introduce new elements to the series’ combat system, as well as a new host of characters. You can check out the official reveal teaser of the game below:

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Come to PS4 and Xbox One?

Unfortunately, to PS4 and Xbox One owners, according to EA, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being developed for next-gen consoles only and will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Though it is a bummer that last-gen consoles won’t get access to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the game will likely have top-notch graphics and performance capabilities because of this decision. 2023 will be the year that we finally get next-gen games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases March 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022