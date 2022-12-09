Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition Includes a Replica of Cal Ketsis’ Lightsaber

Limited Run Games has unveiled a Collectors Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which features a replica of Cal Ketsis’ lightsaber hilt, as well as other exclusive goodies, and a copy of the Deluxe Edition of the game itself.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s Collector’s Edition is available to pre-purchase for $299.99 USD for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and will be restricted to 8,500 units across each platform, with PC and Xbox being the most limited. Collector’s Editions will be sent out in time for the game’s release date on March 17, 2023.

The hilt in this thing is MASSIVE and weighs a ton. We only have 8,500 across all platforms (PC and Xbox are the most limited), so don't hesitate to get your orders in. These will ship in time for launch (see I already have the hilt IN HAND).



Both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 include a region-free physical disc, while the PC edition of the game will be a digital download.

The contents of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition include:

Physical or digital copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition

Full-size Galaxy’s Edge Cal Ketsis Lightsaber Hilt (blade sold separately)

Premium Magnetic Box (for the Lightsaber Hilt)

Certificate of Authenticity

Official Steelbook

Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired “Jedi Survival” cosmetic pack

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe edition includes the following in-game cosmetics:

DL-44 Blaster set

Blaster set “ Rebel Hero ” Cosmetic

” Cosmetic BD-Astro BD-1 Cosmetic

BD-1 Cosmetic Rebel Hero Lightsaber set

Lightsaber set Scoundrel Cosmetic

Cosmetic Rugged BD-1 Cosmetic

Cal Ketsis Lightsaber Hilt Replica

Cal Ketsis’ Lightsaber Hilt included in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition is a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Hilt, meaning it is fully compatible with Galaxy’s Edge accessories, such as Hilt Stands and Lightsaber Blades. As this is a Legacy Hilt, the color of the Lightsaber cannot be changed with Kyber Crystals and will remain blue. Somewhat of a missed opportunity, considering the vast customizability options of Cal’s Lightsaber in-game.

Cal’s Edge Coupler included in the previous Cal Ketsis Galaxy’s Edge Lightsaber Hilt is, however, fully compatible with the Hilt included in the Collector’s Edition, allowing an aspiring Jedi to add an additional blade at the bottom of the Hilt — just as Cal does in both games.

Unfortunately, a Galaxy’s Edge Lightsaber Blade is not included in the Collector’s Edition and has to be bought separately. These can be purchased at Walt Disney World, Disney Land, or online at ShopDisney. The Hilt measures 17″ long and produces sound and light when paired with a Galaxy’s Edge Lightsaber Blade.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and PC on March 17, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022