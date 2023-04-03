Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Still Has Squeezing Through Cracks, But These New Features Make It More Than Okay

Image: Respawn Entertainment

One of the most common and most despised features in video games today is squeezing through small cracks or tight spaces to get to another section. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was picked on for having this unpopular feature and, sadly, in my hands-on preview, I discovered that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor still has cracks to squeeze through.

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may still have cracks to squeeze through, it also has a few redeemable features that more than make up for that fact.

Why Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Still Have “Squeeze Through the Crack” Sections?

In all video games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sections where the player needs to move slowly through a tight space between two walls is used to unload the previous area and load the next one.

However, with the advancements that next-gen consoles and hardware bring, shouldn’t squeezing through cracks to load and unload assets be a thing of the past?

What Features Make Squeezing Through Cracks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Okay?

While “squeeze through the crack” sections are likely still used for loading and unloading assets, in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the “squeeze through the crack” sections are primarily used to create clever moments where Cal gives story exposition to BD-1 and, in reality, the player.

Also, it must be noted that there are far fewer “squeeze through the crack” moments in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In my four hours of playing the game, I squeezed through four or five cracks, many of which lasted for a few painless seconds. That’s another thing — these sections are usually much shorter.

Image: Respawn Entertainment

With much shorter travel time, much fewer mandatory sections to traverse, and better usage of these sections, the last feature that makes the “squeeze through the crack” sections tolerable is the new open world level design.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll experience several parts of the story that are more traditionally straightforward (and still more detailed and expansive), but the main areas of the game feature large open sections that you can explore freely.

These open areas feature numerous points of interest, gorgeous areas to get lost in, and most notably, no squeezing through cracks sections. While you explore the mesmerizing world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll very much enjoy the total lack of loading screens and minimal use of “squeeze through the crack” sections.

With the inclusion of the new open exploration that offers player freedom and immersion, we are more than willing to forgive a few remaining “squeeze through the crack” sections in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.