A TikTok video showing a police officer asking a Goodwill store for help has sparked fresh frustration toward the thrift chain, as viewers debate what charity stores owe people in immediate need. In the clip, shared by TikTok user @hottakeswithmaddie, the officer tells employees that a nearby homeless woman has no shoes.

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The officer appears to announce at the start that he is recording the encounter. “Thank you. My brand cam is recording. Just so you know,” he says, before explaining why he came in. He tells the employees, “I have a homeless lady at a gas station that has no shoes and I just need a pair of men’s. Is that something you might be able to help us out with?”

An employee says they will call someone named Chance. When the man arrives, the officer repeats the request. “So we have a homeless lady that’s down the street, no shoes on. She just needs a pair of shoes. Is it possible to get a pair off yet?” The exchange stays calm, but the answer appears to be no. The employee says, “Honestly, I don’t know if we’re allowed to tell you the truth. Center.” The officer then asks whether the store has any shoes for sale, and the employee replies, “Yeah, we’ve got plenty for sale.”

The backlash turned toward Goodwill’s donation model

Still, the comments section quickly framed the issue around Goodwill’s public image. One viewer wrote, “I am boycotting Goodwill who’s in.” Another said, “The fact that none of those 3 employees stepped up and said LET ME PAY FOR THEM is proof that organization is GARBAGE.” The anger fits into a broader frustration over how donated goods are handled, especially when viewers believe the items could meet an immediate need.



Many donors think of Goodwill as a place where donated items go straight to poor or unhoused people, but its system works more like a retail operation. That disconnect is also part of the appeal and criticism around Goodwill thrift finds, where donated goods often end up on store shelves instead of being given out directly.

Goodwill Industries International says its local organizations sell donated items to fund job training, employment placement, and other community programs. That structure can make moments like this feel jarring to viewers, especially when the item being requested is small.

The officer appears to accept the store’s answer and moves toward buying the shoes instead. “Alright, I would like to help but. Yeah, I know they’re worried about that. Yeah, I know. I get it. Perfect. Thanks guys,” he says. The unresolved part is what viewers are now debating: whether Goodwill should have an emergency exception for basic items, or whether someone in the store should have personally paid for the shoes.

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