Gran Turismo 7 Beta Test Could Happen Soon

We will not be playing Gran Turismo 7 in its full version in 2021, but maybe that is why we will have a test drive. The GTPlanet portal has noticed that the Experience PlayStation app promotes the beta testing of Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5. Currently, a 12 digit code can be generated for this alleged testing, but you cannot activate it because it is always the same and invalid.

Given that this comes from an official source, i.e. the PlayStation site itself, chances are high that the beta testing of Gran Turismo 7 is planned. The only question on our minds is – when?

The Gran Turismo series actually has a long tradition of “beta tests”. Back in the PlayStation 2 era, there were early versions of GT games, such as the Gran Turismo Concept, and more recently GT Sport had beta testing half a year before its launch.

Gran Turismo 7 was announced for 2021, but the development of the game was delayed due to the consequences of the pandemic.

Gran Turismo 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise, whether you’re a competitive racer, car collector, fine-tuning builder, photographer or arcade fan – this game might be for you. We will be able to choose from classic vehicles and tracks of the legendary GT Simulation Mode where we will will enjoy the best features from past installments of the series.

If you love to race and be competitive you will be able to practice and compete in the FIA Championships and Sport Mode. But even if you don’t really enjoy racing that much, we will also be able to refine and create in the evolved tuning and customization mode of the game and improve our skills and racing strategies through the well known Driving School that was in the game since the first installment back on PS1