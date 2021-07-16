GTA Online Confirms New PS5 Exclusive Content

Rockstar Games has announced the first PlayStation 5 exclusive content GTA Online players can expect to get their hands on when the “expanded and enhanced” new-gen version of GTA V and its multiplayer counterpart launch later this year.

Los Santos Tuners is the next major expansions for GTA Online, and drops on July 20 for all platforms. As the name suggests, the new update is all about embracing your love of cars. It includes a brand new “gigantic, shared social space” where you can chat with other drivers, show off your best custom built vehicles and challenge one another to races.

This new “good vibes only” space will be accessible via the outskirts of Cypress Flats, though you will have to cough up GTA$50,000 to get a membership. Said membership sounds worth it though: you’ll be given access to the Test Track, a “large underground space inside the Car Meet warehouse where you and your friends can drive, drift, and race vehicles freely, without interference”.

Members can also get their hands on new Test Rides to drive, as well as new Prize Rides that will rotate in and out and can be unlocked by completing various challenges. There will of course also be a ton of new races, and winning those races will earn you Reputation that can unlock new bonuses, gear, and car customisations.

No less than ten new cars are being added on day one as part of the update, with an extra seven added throughout the rest of Summer. All of this will be available on all platforms, including last-gen, so where does this PS5 exclusivity fit in?

According to Rockstar Games’ website, when GTA Online hits PS5 later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. In other words, it seems the new-gen GTA will let us blast through Los Santos at speeds that just weren’t possible on PS4/Xbox One. We expect this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of exclusive features, but it’s a good start.

