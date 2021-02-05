Game News

Guilty Gear: Strive Enters Open Beta Early Access

An open beta will be running from February 19 to February 21

February 5th, 2021 by Tasha Quinn

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest entry into the Guilty Gear series of Japanese fighting games that has been around since 1998. Set to release April 9, Bandai Namco have announced that an open beta will run from February 19 to February 21 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

What is Guilty Gear: Strive?

Guilty Gear: Strive is an upcoming Japanese fighting game from Bandai Namco making it the latest addition to the franchise. Taking inspiration from the Guilty Gear Xrd sub-series of the same franchise, it features 3d anime-esque visuals with a mix of both completely new characters and renewed familiar faces. Gameplay remains easy to understand, but has been reworked from previous games. It features a long story mode and plenty of rock music composed by Daisuke Ishiwatari.

Open Beta Early Access

The early access beta will grant players access to a couple of things. These are:

– Offline: versus (VS CPU/VS 2P), tutorial, training

– Online: Online match, ranking, quick start

– Collection: Replay

You can sign up for the beta here but as with most betas, there’s no guarantee you’ll be selected.

The Standard Edition of Guilty Gear: Strive will release on both PlayStation 4 and 5 on April 9 with the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition releasing April 6.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below:

 

