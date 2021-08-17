Gut Wrenching Narrative-driven Game “Best Month Ever” Announced for PC and Consoles

Klabater and Warsaw Film School have just announced their newest narrative-driven and digitally delivered title “Best Month Ever”, featuring multiple endings based on players’ decisions, and coming to PC and current-gen consoles.

Best Month Ever will revolve around Louise, a single mum, that’s doing her best to make ends meet. She is then suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness that will leave her with only one month to live, with a son that will be left all on his own.

The game will put the players in the emotionally charged situation of Louise having to explain the situation to her 8-year-old son “Mitch”, and what to teach him about life and surviving, with only 30 days left with him. Best Month Ever will take players on a 4-week trip with the mother and the son, as they try to make up for the lifetime that will be stolen from them.

“‘69 was a strange year… The year that Uncle Sam got his ass kicked. The young told the old to fuck off… The year when people looked at the Earth from a new perspective…’” That’s how the game starts off, promising an intense story ahead.

More Story Details

The 4-week trip will take place in the ’60s and the ’70s, as the mother and son will be faced with facts and decisions from the past in flashbacks and through the memories of grown-up Mitch. The narrative will constantly switch between the past and present, and players will have to decide how things unfolded for them both.

Players’ decisions are promised to have an imperative influence on grown-up Mitch, and decisions made during flashbacks will have an effect on Mitch’s character in the present (’70s). The story will also feature several endings, influenced also by the choices the players will make. According to the developers, there will be no right or wrong answers, so players can’t “lose” the game.

Best Month Ever is yet to have any release window, but it will be coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the Nintendo Switch.