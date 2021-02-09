Gwent Journey Season 4 is Now Underway

If you’re a fan of the Witcher universe, you’ve no doubt encountered Gwent, the in-game mini game that players either love or hate. There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground here. If you fall on the ‘love’ side of the scale, you might have tried Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. If you haven’t I’ll give you a brief rundown of exactly what it is below.

What is Gwent?

Gwent is a fast-paced card game which pits players against each other in a strategy duelling game. Over the course of three rounds, players deploy spells and units in an attempt to defeat their opponent by having the higher score. Cards are split into six factions – Nilfgaard, Monsters, Skellige, Northen Realms, Scoia’tael and Syndicate.

What is Journey?

Journey is what makes Gwent more than the original mini game. It’s a progression system with over 100 levels and unique rewards for completion of said levels. You can progress and unlock new items by completing weekly quests and winning games. The fourth season of Journey will run for three months and is themed around our favourite black-haired, sarcastic sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The base tier of Journey is free but there is also the option to purchase the Premium Pass for £7.49 which gives players access to the Yennefer leader skin and extra unlockable rewards such as additional fashion styles, accessories, player titles, animated avatars and card kegs. There is also the option to purchase the Premium Pass along with 25 additional levels for £18.69.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on PC, Android and iOS with in-game purchases.

You can check out the Season 4 trailer below: