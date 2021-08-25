Halo Infinite Release Date is December 8th According to a Leak

According to a new listing on the Microsoft Store that has been uncovered by the Aggiornamenti Lumia team, Halo Infinite’s release date is currently set to be December 8, 2021.

Aggiornamenti Lumia is a reputable and proven source of leaks via the Microsoft Store, however, the December 8th date is not yet officially announced by Microsoft or Xbox.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tm — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 25, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that Xbox has just had its own one hour and a half Gamescom conference last night, where it announced updates regarding several already announced games coming soon and games that are already out in the wild including Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires 2, State of Decay 2, Dying Light 2, as well as a release date for Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox consoles, coming to this Holiday.

If the leak is true, it would be very interesting as to why Xbox decided not to announce the release date for Halo Infinite last night. Some theories are already looming around the internet, saying that the release date should be announced by Geoff Keighley during the opening night of Gamescom, tonight.

It is also worth mentioning that 343 had just held its own live stream last week to update its fans regarding Halo Infinite development so far. The live stream announced the unfortunate news that the Campaign co-op will be delayed until 3 months after the game’s release, and the Forge mode will be delayed until 6 months after the game’s release.

It is yet to be seen if the December 8th release date is at all correct for Halo Infinite. Given the fact that the aforementioned date is only 3 and a half months away, the official announcement should now not be too far off.

Halo Infinite is releasing this Holiday season, and it will be coming to the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021