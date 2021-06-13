Halo-Infinite-Story-Campaign-And-Multiplayer-Will-Launch-This-Holiday-Season

Halo Infinite has had a bit of a troubled development since it was first revealed back at E3 2018. Originally planned to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S, the backlash towards the gameplay reveal during last year’s Xbox conference led to the game being delayed indefinitely. The timing of the release has been in question ever since, but now we have at least a release window for the game officially.

This information came during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, where Halo Infinite was surprisingly shown off right in the middle of the show, rather than being saved for the end. We were given a new cutscene that seems to be at the beginning of the game with Master Chief and Cortana, with a twist on what we thought had happened to her.

After this cutscene, it was revealed that both the Halo Infinite single player campaign and multiplayer would be launching together this holiday season. There had been a lot of talk prior about the possibility of one part of the game releasing ahead of the other or something, as well as plenty of talk about the game not being ready enough for this fall and it possibly being pushed back to 2022.

Thankfully, that was not the case at all and we will be getting the full Halo Infinite experience later this year in Holiday 2021.