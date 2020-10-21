Halo: The Master Chief Collection Gets Free Xbox Series X/S Upgrade One Week After Console Launch

It has certainly been a wild road for Halo: The Master Chief Collection ever since first releasing for Xbox One back in 2014, where it was a total mess at launch. However, 343 Industries managed to course correct, even if it took a number of years, and have made the collection the definitive way to experience the Halo series prior to Halo 5: Guardians. The upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are getting upgrades for numerous games rather than just straight up backwards compatibility and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be getting that treatment just after release of the new consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are set to launch on November 10, but Halo fans will have to wait a week later on November 17th for the optimized version for those consoles. This will be available as a free upgrade for those that already own Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as available for those with Xbox Game Pass.

You can always play the current version of the collection starting on November 10 through backwards compatibility, but the optimized version for the new consoles brings some major upgrades with it. For both campaign and multiplayer, the game will be running at 120 FPS. This is a huge deal and will change the experience compared to the original. There will also be split-screen improvements and upgrades to 4K on the Xbox Series X.

Look for the Xbox Series X/S optimized version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection to arrive on November 17th as a free upgrade to current owners and those with Xbox Game Pass.