Harvest Moon: One World Pre-order Details, Bonuses and Limited Editions

The latest entry into the Harvest Moon series, Harvest Moon: One World is set to hit Nintendo Switch and PS4 on March 2 or March 5 depending on where in the world you are. It’s increasingly becoming the norm for publishers to release multiple editions of the same game with different bonuses and goodies along with small gifts for simply ordering the game early – the latter not costing any more than buying it on the day of release.

I’m partial to a nice SteelBook case myself, and while there doesn’t appear to be one available for Harvest Moon: One World, there are still some pretty awesome options available.

Sticker Sheet and chicken keyring:

The first on the list is a pre-order bonus so it’s not going to cost you any extra. The Nintendo Store is offering a keyring and sticker bundle for those who pre-order. Admittedly, it’s not the most breath-taking of bonuses, but if you’re planning to buy the game anyway there’s no harm in pre-ordering and bagging yourself a little extra.

You can also get the keyring if you pre-order the game for the Nintendo Switch over at GAME.

NIS Limited Edition:

Natsume have teamed up with NIS America to bring at a pretty awesome limited edition version of the game which includes:

A copy of the game for either platform (the game only seems to be available for Switch on the European store)

“Life on the Farm” official soundtrack

“Best Friends” Animal lapel pin set

“A Fruitful Season” cloth poster

Collection box

This edition of the game will set you back £74.99/$79.99

Limited Run Collector’s Edition:

Limited Run are known for bringing out some of the coolest, limited edition bundles and if you can fork out $99.99 retail price, it’s definitely worth a look.

The limited run collector’s edition is available for both platforms and includes:

Harvest Moon Chicken Plush

Magnetic Musical Diorama Set which plays original song “Spring on the Beach”

You can check out the trailer below: