Here’s the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kits

One of the surprise hits from last year’s festivities returns for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 with the release of the new Print at Home kits. These downloadable pieces or artwork allow players to create their own decorations for the annual event. Since last year everything has been focused on offering an at-home experience, since live events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in-person events have returned, but GO Fest 2021 is still mostly cenetered around players enjoying it at home. So let’s break down how to use and where to get the new Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home kits.

Where to get the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home Kits

The new Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Print at Home kits have just been released by Niantic. You can grab them right here. All you need to do is select the decorations you want to place in your home then select the paper size that matches your printer. Both A4 and 8.5″x11″ are available. Many of the decorations are large, utilizing multiple pages to create a life size representation. They all come with instructions on how to piece them together though, so as long as you have the printer ink to make them you should be all set.

There’s also papercraft items such as Poké Balls and a Pikachu Visor. These require far less paper and ink and usually only need a page or two. Again, just print them out then follow the directions to complete the item and you’ll be all set for the event itself. Elevent Print at Home items are offered in total, so check them all out at the link above and decide which are worth printing out for your GO Fest 2021 setup.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 takes place from July 17th to the 18th, so you have a week to prepare. We’ll have all the info you need to get the most out of the event, so check back soon for more.