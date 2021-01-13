Hogwarts Legacy Has Been Delayed To 2022

Following a trailer leak a good awhile ago, Hogwarts Legacy was finally unveiled last September during the second PS5 showcase that was focused on the games coming to the new generation of consoles. This open world Harry Potter game seems to be just what fans of the series have been asking for over the years and at the time was given a general release date of 2021. We might not be too far into 2021, but it was announced that we’re going to have to wait a little longer to get our hands on Hogwarts Legacy.

The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter revealed that the game has been delayed into 2022, with the full statement saying:

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

This delay doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering how ambitious of a title it is and how big of a brand that Harry Potter is. Especially after we saw what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 recently, developers more than ever want to make sure their games are ready. With them already announcing this delay only two weeks into 2021, that tells you that they saw no way of making it this year, so Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment went ahead and made the announcement to make things easier on their development staff.