Expert warns that sitting with legs crossed could be quietly damaging your hip, and the fix is simpler than you think

It might be time to rethink your seating position. An expert has issued a warning regarding the common habit of sitting with your legs crossed, and if you spend your workdays at a desk, you have likely done it without a second thought. While it might feel comfortable or natural, this habit could be quietly damaging your hip and leading to other health issues over the long term.

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As detailed by UNILAD, osteopath Anisha Joshi recently explained that this seating position creates an imbalance in your body. Sitting cross-legged on a chair rotates one hip while the other stays relatively neutral, meaning one side of your pelvis, hip, and lower back is working differently to the other. While short-term sitting may not cause immediate harm, the long-term effects can be problematic, including tightness in the hip rotators and uneven load through the lower spine.

Beyond the impact on your hips and spine, there is evidence that crossing your legs can temporarily increase your blood pressure. This happens because the leg resting on top applies pressure to the veins of the leg underneath, which is exactly why medical professionals ask patients to sit with both feet on the ground when getting their blood pressure tested. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing found a significant increase in blood pressure when participants crossed their legs at the knee, and a study in the Journal of Hypertension found a slightly bigger spike when participants crossed their legs by putting their ankle on their knee.

There are some long-running myths about this habit worth clearing up

For years, people have circulated rumors that crossing your legs can cause varicose veins, but science suggests this is a myth. Varicose veins are caused by a problem with the valves in your veins, which struggle to pump blood back toward the heart. While standing or sitting for very long periods can increase your risk, there is no evidence that crossing your legs at the knee causes them. Amid similar misconceptions about everyday health habits, a twin facial filler experiment also found that common assumptions about physical interventions often do not hold up under scrutiny.

Pregnant women often worry about their sitting habits as well. During pregnancy, the body goes through many physical changes as the center of gravity shifts, but sitting with crossed legs will not hurt a baby. It may contribute to ankle swelling or leg cramps, but it is not considered dangerous for the pregnancy itself.

If you are wondering how you should sit instead, the answer is straightforward. Joshi suggests sitting with both feet flat on the ground, with knees at hip height, and emphasizes the importance of proper lower back support. She stresses, however, that one factor matters more than the specific position of your legs, and that is movement.

Even if your job requires you to sit at a desk for eight hours a day, getting up for a short walk regularly is highly recommended. Standing up every 30 to 40 minutes can make a significant difference, as problems often arise from the combination of poor posture and prolonged stillness. Desk workers dealing with other office-related health concerns may recognize a similar pattern seen in workplace nicotine use, where health risks accumulate quietly over time. If you stay in one position for too long, your muscles are forced to compensate, which leads to stiffness and pain.

While sitting with your legs crossed will not cause a medical emergency, it can contribute to poor posture and temporary blood pressure spikes. Those who already deal with high blood pressure should be mindful of how long they spend in this position.

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