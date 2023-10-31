Image: Paradox Interactive

Cities: Skylines 2 has a developer mode which lets you change a lot about the game called developer mode. This mode lets you adjust a lot of the game and can be seen as a sort of cheat mode. Below we’ll show you how to activate developer mode in Cities: Skylines 2

What to do to unlock developer mode in Cities Skylines 2

Developer mode in Cities Skylines 2 is a hidden feature that allows players to access a variety of powerful tools and features that are not available in the base game. These tools can be used to create custom mods, troubleshoot problems, and even build entire cities from scratch.

To activate developer mode in Cities Skylines 2, follow these steps:

Open Steam Go to your games library Right-click on Cities Skylines 2 Select Properties Click on the General tab In the Launch Options field, type the following code: –developerMode Click OK to save your changes Launch Cities Skylines 2 Press the Tab key to open the developer console To hide the developer console, press the Tab key again

The developer console is a black window that will appear on the left side of your screen. It contains a variety of commands that you can use to control the game and its environment. Once you have activated developer mode, you can access a variety of new features and options in Cities Skylines 2.

A useful feature of the game is Unlimited funding, which gives you the freedom to build and upgrade without any monetary issues. There are other features, like changing the day to night and things like that. Before you go overboard, be sure to explore the developer console to see all of the options that are available to you.

I’d like to point out that I’ve done this to almost every game and the worst thing you can do is mess around too much. Don’t be like me and have to uninstall games to fix issues. A developer mode is a powerful tool, but it can also be dangerous. If you are not careful, you can easily crash your game or corrupt your save files and your game. Be sure to use developer mode with caution and make backups of your saved files before making any major changes.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023