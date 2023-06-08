How to Play Throne and Liberty Tech Test

Image: Amazon Games

Throne and Liberty is a new free-to-play MMORPG from Amazon Games and you can sign up for the tech test right now. If you love PvPvE MMORPGs, you’ll want to join the tech test for Throne and Liberty as soon as possible. So, here is how to sign up for the Throne and Liberty tech test.

Throne and Liberty: How to Play the Tech Test

If you want to play Throne and Liberty, you can sign up for the tech test right now. To do so, go to playthroneandliberty.com right now and click the “Tester Sign Up” button.

After clicking that button, sign in with your Amazon account or make an Amazon account. From there, continue to fill out the form and you’ll be signed up for the Throne and Liberty Tech Test.

What to Expect From Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is made by Amazon Games who also made New World. While most people have a mixed opinion about New World, Throne and Liberty is Amazon Games’ chance to take what they’ve learned from New World and make an amazing experience.

Throne and Liberty is an open-world PvPvE MMORPG where you get to play as whoever you’d like. There will likely be multiple classes, fierce enemies, and beautiful vistas to explore.

If you are enjoying Diablo 4, you’ll most likely want to check out Throne and Liberty. The best way to do that is to join the Tech Test, so go to the website and sign up now!

Personally, I am excited to see the potential of Throne and Liberty. The Tech Test is completely free, so there is no risk in trying it out. The Throne of Liberty Tech Test start date is still to be determined, but you’ll likely get an email when it starts.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023