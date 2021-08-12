Game News

How to Win a Psychonauts 2 Themed Xbox Series X

Your New Xbox Maybe Looking Wild

August 12th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

E8mhgbaXEAEy4U5.v3-Cropped

Microsoft is now offering the chance to its Microsoft Rewards members to enter for a chance at a brand new custom-made Psychonauts 2 themed Xbox Series X, along with a digital copy of the game, and a custom-made controller.

There will be one lucky winner receiving the aforementioned prizes. All you’ll have to do for the chance at this super-rare opportunity is to download the Rewards app onto your Xbox, and then start earning points by solving some fun quizzes, answering polls, and finish some quests.

To sign-up for the Microsoft Rewards program, simply follow this link and from there you should be ready to download the app and start the grind for that Psychonauts 2 themed console!

Psychonauts 2 is the sequel to the original Psychonauts game that was released all the way back in 2005, and the story picks up right after the events of the Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin VR game that was released in 2017.

“Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts!” Double Fine says describing the game. “But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was kidnapped, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan–to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!”

Psychonauts 2 is a platform video game, developed by Double Fine and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game will be releasing this August 25th, it will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as PC. The game is available right now for pre-installation through Xbox Game Pass.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2 Getting Unique Accessibility Options
Development studio Double Fine has revealed that their upcoming game Psychonauts 2 will have an option that will allow the...
Attack of the Fanboy
Cover art for the PS5/Xbox Series release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Receives Updated Cover Art for Next Gen Release
CD Projekt Red has revealed the brand new cover art for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-generation release for PC,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Psychonauts 2 The ESRB Rating For Psychonauts 2 Has Been Revealed
The ESRB has now rated Psychonauts 2 this week just a few months before its August release date. The ESRB...
Attack of the Fanboy
Hades Coming to Xbox Game Pass in August
For many it was the game of the year for 2020, and now Hades is finally coming to Xbox One and...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy