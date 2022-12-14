Huge DMZ Changes Are Added in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded Update

Warzone 2.0 Season One launched on December 14 and brought many changes and additions to the game. Besides the usual quality-of-life improvements to Warzone 2.0, DMZ players will experience the game differently after users face the changes and additions that the beloved game mode brought.

According to the official Warzone 2.0 Season One update patch notes, players will have to adapt to a whole set of changes and additions. From simple adjustments to the game’s playlist, in-game cash, increased spawn rates of some items and utility, and even fixes to some problems with blueprints not being usable.

Successfully extracting multiple times in a row will now reward players with random perks for their next game.



— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 14, 2022

Players will have to deal with more than simple changes to the game’s lighting. Warzone 2.0’s Season One update brought some changes to the game’s economy. Developers changed the general value of some items and the amount of cash players gets when they finish contracts.

Developers boosted container spawn rates, and now it will be easier for players to find Self Revives, Gas Masks, and Field Upgrades from First Aid Kits. Players will also find more Plate Carriers, Backpacks, and Field Upgrades in Weapon Stashes. Many DMZ players were hoping for something like this, as many players go into Al Masrah alone. Now they will be able to find more items to help them fight against enemy teams and the ruthless enemy AI that does not miss a shot when they spot you.

Plea for help is also another addition that will change how players go into DMZ from now on. Plea for help allows eliminated players to request assistance from enemy players and join them as new squad members.

Highly successful players will be rewarded for extracting many times in a row. The game will reward them by giving players random perks in their future DMZ runs. Loot will not be the only thing that players get after a successful run on Al Masrah.

Another addition that will change how players go to their engagements is that medium and large backpacks will add a third weapon slot, allowing players to equip their third weapon without going into their backpacks.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

