Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is The Best-Selling Warrior’s Game, According to Koei Tecmo

It seems like a lot of people had boughten Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the prequel to 2017’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Following the original Hyrule Warriors‘ footsteps, the latest Zelda Spin-off takes the Dynasty Warriors one versus one thousand gameplay and recreating it in with the Zelda franchise’s skin. It looks like adding the Zelda License to Dynasty Warriors has allowed Age of Calamity to become the best-selling Warriors game of all time.

In a Japanese Earnings Report by Koei Tecmo(Translated by the folks over on ResetEra), the company has reported that Age of Calamity was able to ship over 3.5 million copies by the end of December 2020 worldwide, making Age of Calamity the best selling game in the Musou franchise. Thanks to this impeccable milestone, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more crossovers between Nintendo and Omega Force’s iconic franchise for years to come.

In addition to Age of Calamity shipping an impressive amount of units, Nioh 2 also surpassed its original goal by shipping over 1.4 million units worldwide.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. The original Hyrule Warriors was released on the Nintendo Wii U on August 14, 2014, before re-releasing on the Nintendo 3DS on March 25, 2016, and Nintendo Switch on May 16, 2018, in the form of a Definitive Edition.