Ichiban Bares It All in Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Out in 2024

Image: SEGA

The Yakuza series, now known as Like a Dragon, has plenty of promise for fans of its story-based titles. Following the recent gameplay reveal of The Man Who Erased His Name, the next full mainline game was given a new teaser showcasing its protagonist. While no gameplay was shown this time, the 8th Like a Dragon game was given a name — Infinite Wealth — as well as a release timing of early 2024.

While information was shared on the title before today, players are given their first look at the setting and premise of this new entry. The new main protagonist of the series, Ichiban, wakes up on a beach without any clothes and surrounded by people speaking English. From this, it seems as though the new title will take place at least partially in America, and Ichiban will be left without much in his arrival there.

More information about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was shared by the developers some time ago. Even without gameplay footage, it’s known that it will retain the same turn-based combat its predecessor have. Familiar characters will also make a return, though their overall role in the title is still unknown. It’s also known that Kiryu will be joining the cast and will be playable alongside Ichiban, letting players try out his familiar playstyle in a new format.

Infinite Wealth will be given more information as it nears its release date, and fans can likely expect more after the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden. This is notably the first time a title in this franchise has reached beyond Japan in such a major way, letting players fully explore an overseas locale. So far, this game promises to make many changes to the format of the franchise, giving fans a chance to experience more locales and features than they ever could have dreamed of.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023