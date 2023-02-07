If You Like Guns and You Like Games, Then You’ll Love What is Coming in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 season two will come with lots of new content, adding up more reasons to stay or return to the title that launched in 2022. The developers have stayed busy over the last few months, and recently the developers made an official announcement about an unexpected game mode that will be featured in Modern Warfare 2 season two.

On February 7, the official Infinity Ward Twitter account replied to a comment confirming that a well-known game mode will return to the series once Modern Warfare 2 season two goes live. According to the tweet, Gun Game will come to Modern Warfare 2 season two, adding another reason for players to return to the title.

So far, the tweet has been well received by the community, but many players have taken advantage of this new announcement to complain about the game’s current state. According to some players adding more game modes will not make up for the fact that Modern Warfare 2 lacks content when compared with other Call of Duty titles.

Confirmed: Gun Game is coming to Season 02 🫡 https://t.co/dYrBUw9cuV — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 7, 2023

Gun Game is one of those game modes players come to expect from new Call of Duty titles, and for a good reason. Gun Game is one of Call of Duty’s few game modes that cater to competitive and casual players alike, allowing them to relax while getting to the top of the scoreboard by killing players with strange and difficult guns.

Gun Game was first introduced with Call of Duty: Black Ops, and since then, a meaningful size of the community has grown to like the game mode that kept being added to more Call of Duty titles, and now it is one of the many reasons why gamers keep buying new Call of Duty games.

For the ones who have been living under a rock for the past decade, Gun Game is a free for all game mode in which players receive random weapons while trying to get the most kills as fast as possible. Every time a player kills another one, he gets a different gun until he gets the final kill and wins the game. Players can demote themselves or go back a level by killing themselves or, in other Call of Duty games, by killing players using the melee attack. Gun Game in Modern Warfare 2 season two may be what developers need to bring back the players who are disappointed with the current experience, so do not be surprised if a few of your gaming buddies come back to Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023