Immortals Fenyx Rising Celebrates First DLC Release With A Free Demo

Gamers were very intrigued when we got our first glimpse of what was known then as Gods and Monsters back during E3 2019 before there was pretty much radio silence was awhile. Eventually, the game was re-revealed as Immortals Fenyx Rising and released this past December to generally solid praise. There are likely many people who have been on the fence about trying out the game though and now those people will have a better chance to see if the full game is worth purchasing with a new demo.

Back before the game was released, Ubisoft had a playable demo available for the game for a limited period of time that was exclusive to Stadia, which really limited the pool of players to try it out. This time around though, Ubisoft is broadening that pool with their new demo.

Coinciding with the release of the first DLC for the game, A New God, Ubisoft has released a playable demo for Immortals Fenyx Rising itself that you can download right away. This demo is available for all platforms that the full game released on, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.

This demo is not for the DLC either, as it’s a demo for the base game. If you just want a quick look at the game, Ubisoft released a short trailer to announce the demo that you can see below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Free Demo Trailer