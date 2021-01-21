Immortals Fenyx Rising To Get Blood of Zeus Quests and Gear

Immortals Fenyx Rising and Blood of Zeus are crossing over for a limited-time event happening right now. Announced on Netflix’s NX Twitter Account, the streaming giant has revealed that starting today through January 28, owners of Immortals Fenyx Rising will have the chance to partake in a special quest that will unlock special equipment based on the Greek-inspired animated series.

Peep that weapon pack too 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xgfvh8OFJ1 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 21, 2021

The quest, titled “A Tribute to Family,” will see players take on The Chimera and Cerberus creatures and will net you special items based on Blood of Zeus. Additionally, you’ll have the option to purchase weapons based on the Netflix series by going to the in-game store after January 28.

For those who haven’t heard of Blood of Zeus, it’s an adult-animated series that comes from the same team and animation studio that brought us Netflix’s excellent adaptation of Castlevania. The show received critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season.

Immortal Fenyx Rising is no stranger to having crossover events with other animated properties. Last year, Ubisoft teamed up with Cartoon Network to release an Adventure Time short that saw protagonists Finn and Jake fight against Cerberus before Fenyx saved them. Fenyx Rising also released a Character Pack DLC that gave you gear based on Adventure Time.

Immortal Fenyx Rising is available for all major platforms.