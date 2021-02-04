IO Interactive Reveals Hitman 3 February Road Map

Just because you’ve beaten Hitman 3 doesn’t mean you’re done with it. While IO is still busy at work with the upcoming James Bond game, that doesn’t mean they won’t leave Agent 47 in the dust. Today, IO Interactive unveiled the roadmap of everything that’s coming to Hitman 3 in February. While some of this content will only be available if you purchased the $80 deluxe edition of Hitman 3, the vast majority of content will be free for everyone, regardless of which version you picked up.

Right of the bat, Hitman 3 will feature dozens of special contract missions. These missions will feature unique objectives in some of the six levels Hitman 3 introduced. One contract has you once again going to the Thornwood Manor, but you’ll have to kill every member of the Carlisle family by performing “accidental” kills on each of them. Other contract missions are being designed by gaming groups like MinnMax and the fine folks over at Kind Of Funny Games.

Finally, you’ll have to take out The Deceivers in Hitman’s Sapienza level as part of Hitman 3’s first Elusive targets mission. It’s currently unknown if players who don’t have Hitman 1 can access the Sapienza level for this mission.

Hitman 3 is available on all major platforms