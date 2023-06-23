Is Moonstone Island Coming to Consoles? PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Release Dates Explained

Image: Raw Fury

Moonstone Island, developed by Studio Supersoft and published by Raw Fury, is a single-player indie RPG adventure that combines many favored game styles. It’s part deck-building, part creature gathering, part farming simulation, and part dating simulation with an expansive map open to explore and a dash of alchemy practice. But is Moonstone Island coming to consoles?

Moonstone Island Console Release Dates

Unfortunately for PlayStation and Xbox users, Moonstone Island will not be making it’s way to these systems as of now. However, it will be coming out on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. While there isn’t a clear release date yet, it is listed as coming out Q3 2023 on Steam.

Demo Information

For a limited time there is a PC demo available on Steam as of June 19, 2023 and is playable until June 26, 2023. However, there is no demo for the Switch yet. While this demo is available through Steam, it is not yet playable on the Steam Deck. The game’s Twitter page posted that they are attempting to make it compatible upon release day. Players will be able to get through 14 in-game days of play with an estimated play time of 15-20 minutes per day.

Those who choose to play through the demo and purchase the game when it comes out will not have access to their demo progress. Anything achieved in the demo will have to be redone once you play the actual game. This could give players a chance to try some things they maybe normally wouldn’t or to adjust in Moonstone Island according to things they didn’t like in their setup from the demo. Luckily, the reasoning behind this is due to some things they plan to add between the demo and the release date, so it also means looking forward to exciting new elements.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023