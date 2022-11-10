‘It’s Just an Afterthought:” Bland Modern Warfare 2 MP Support Pisses Off Players

Most Modern Warfare 2 players have good things to say about the acclaimed sequel that brought back the Call of Duty franchise to many veteran gamers. Sadly some players aren’t satisfied with what the developers have planned for them in the game’s first season.

On November 9, a post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared the opinions of many players in the community regarding the support developers are planning to give to Modern Warfare 2. According to the Reddit post, players aren’t happy with Modern Warfare 2’s support.

According to the game’s season one roadmap, Modern Warfare 2 players will only be getting two new maps, a new game mode, a new co-op mission, and CDL Moshpit. The Reddit post has been live for less than 24 hours, and already has more than three thousand upvotes and more than one thousand comments.

This is not the only post sharing the game’s state, a few posts have been made in the past 20 hours, and they have been gathering some traction. Most posts are gathering thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, so is safe to say that a meaningful size of the community shares the same opinion.

A user even stated that this is happening because of Warzone’s and Battle Royale games’ success. According to this and other users, the regular multiplayer shooter genre is dying because of successful Battle Royale games like Apex Legends and Warzone.

Modern Warfare 2 players are worried about the game’s support for a good reason. Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, and hundreds of thousands of players are eager to get their hands on the game.

Supporting two different games and the DMZ game mode could be too much for the developers, so they may neglect one title over the other. Warzone 2.0 will be free to play, so the game will get hundreds of thousands of players on day one, and Treyarch may prefer to develop more content for the crowd willing to pay for several cosmetic items over a season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022