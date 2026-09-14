House Speaker Mike Johnson sat for a Sunday interview on CNN with Jake Tapper that closed with an uncensored video from 2023. The footage featured Texas House candidate Brandon Herrera, whom Tapper said Johnson has endorsed and helped raise money for. Tapper brought up the clip after Johnson had spoken about extreme Democratic candidates, saying Republicans have some of their own.

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Tapper identified Herrera as a YouTuber who, before running for Congress, made remarks Tapper described as offensive, sexually explicit, and crude about women and children. He told viewers the language was pretty gross. The video Tapper aired captured Herrera using coarse language.

Herrera said in the clip, “Just because you let somebody cr–m-p– you doesn’t mean I have to give a sh-t about your political opinions.” He continued, “The fact that you kept your c–m trophy doesn’t make you any less wrong about the dumb sh-t that you say.” Coming out of the video, Tapper said that Herrera was disparaging moms.

Johnson condemns the remarks and says Herrera apologized for them

Tapper added more examples he attributed to Herrera. He said there is a video of Herrera testing a Nazi-era submachine gun and calling it the “original ghetto blaster.” Herrera’s controversial jokes have drawn scrutiny, such as when he joked about killing the elderly on a podcast, which he later called a movie reference.

Tapper said Herrera appears goose-stepping to a Nazi marching song in a podcast from two years ago. He also said Herrera joked, “We should abolish old people.”

Tapper noted that Johnson does not vote in that district and did not put Herrera on the ballot. He said he was still surprised Johnson endorsed him and raised funds for him. Tapper asked what the candidacy says about more extreme Republican candidates.

HOLY SHIT — Tapper plays Mike Johnson footage of Republican candidate Brandon Herrera describing moms as "cum trophies," mentions he called Nazi machine guns "the original ghetto blasters," and asks Johnson how he can support him. Johnson says "Herrera has run a very effective… pic.twitter.com/xfz2n8ZzmJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2026

Johnson answered that the language was detestable. He said he knows how he feels about all of that. Johnson said Herrera has been running a very effective campaign and has explained to people that he has apologized for all that. “He has apologized,” Johnson said. He described Herrera as a podcaster and provocateur who sought attention.

Johnson said that is not how he speaks or thinks, and not how most people do. He said his online persona was how Herrera presented himself at the time. Johnson said Herrera is now running as a very serious candidate for Congress and is a very thoughtful guy. He said they discussed all of this when they were together at the convention.

Johnson said he told Herrera that when he gets to Congress, and he will be there, he will join the team to help save America, preserve freedom, and bring down costs for the American people. Johnson said Herrera is laser-focused on that work and is far superior to the opponent he faces in that South Texas district.

CNN has compiled numerous offensive comments from Herrera in recent reporting. In a statement, Herrera told CNN, “It’s disappointing that CNN would allow someone to allege that jokes about feminism lead to violence when [my opponent Katy Padilla] Stout is fighting to return children to the parent convicted of abusing them.”

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