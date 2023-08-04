John Cena Revealed as Overwatch 2’s Second Invisible Hacker, “The Enigma”

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

WWE Superstar, DC anti-hero, and majestic mermaid John Cena has teamed up with Blizzard to promote Overwatch 2’s PvE story missions and biggest season yet.

In recent weeks, Blizzard has built excitement for Overwatch 2: Invasion by introducing a mysterious hooded character, “The Engima,” through popular streamers such as Flats, Emongg, and Shroud. The Enigma would “hack” into the creators’ streams, leaving hidden messages and clues regarding an oncoming attack from Null Sector, the antagonists of Overwatch 2’s upcoming story missions.

Today, The Enigma revealed themselves on-stream to be none other than everyone’s favorite invisible beefcake, John Cena. Cena also premiered a brand new trailer for Overwatch: Invasion — an unexpected but welcome surprise considering that Blizzard also released Sojourn’s cinematic earlier today.

Some perceptive players were able to decipher Cena’s clues leading up to his grand reveal. A hidden URL was found in the HTML code appearing on content creators’ streams. This URL leads to a single image with the initials “JC.” The code also includes the color code “#042377,” which is a reference to Cena’s birthday on April 27, 1977.

On July 29, Cena also shared a screenshot of a Twitch VOD from the official PlayOverwatch account. Jumping to the timestamp shown in the post brings the watcher to a section of the stream where Overwatch developers discussed the likelihood of future collaborations and crossovers.

It’s been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma. Sometimes a face you can’t see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat John Cena

Blizzard has assured Attack of the Fanboy that players haven’t seen the last of John Cena as “The Enigma,” and fans can expect to discover more ahead of Overwatch 2: Invasion’s launch through https://fighttheinvasion.com.

Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions launch on August 10, 2023, alongside a brand-new Support hero, “Flashpoint” game mode, Hero Mastery, and Null Sector-themed Battle Pass. Will you answer the call?

