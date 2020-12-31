Jurassic World Evolution is the Final Free Holiday Game from Epic

The Epic Games Store has dolled out a free game every day since December 17th, and the promotion is coming to an end with Jurassic World Evolution. The Frontier developed park-sim is available now on the Epic Games Store for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing, and you don’t have to redeem it today to take advantage of the deal.

Unlike the other free games that went up during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, Jurassic World Evolution will remain up for grabs for a full week. That means anyone interested in building their own highly dangerous and ethically dubious dinosaur theme-park can pick up Jurassic World Frontier until January 7th at 8am PST. After that it will be replaced by Crying Suns, a narrative-heavy roguelike that is part FTL and part Dune (and a dash of Foundation, if the store page is to be believed). If you are hoping to catch one of the previous free games from the holiday sale then you’re out of luck: Evolution marks the end of the promotion, and the other games are not making a return for those that may have missed them.

The $10 coupon that comes with either your first freebie or purchase during the sale will expire the same day Evolution is replaced by Crying Suns, and it can’t be used on games below $14.99 USD. That said, while $10 may not seem like much it’s a nice coupon to have if you find something you do want to buy in the coming week (I bought Control: Ultimate Edition for $12 with the use of the coupon). You do need an Epic Games Store account to claim the coupon and Jurassic World Evolution, which shouldn’t be news to anyone at this point, but you’d be surprised. You can check the link here for the Jurassic World Evolution store page.