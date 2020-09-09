Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is Massively Discounted on Steam

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is out now and it can already be obtained at a steep discount on Steam. There is a prerequisite to obtaining the insane sale price, however.

By default, the two variants of the remastered Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning are a mere 10% off until September 22nd. If you happen to be a previous owner of the 2012 original, that discount skyrockets to 60%. The catch is the owned copy must be registered with Steam. Origin owners are not included in the offer, despite a growing relationship between the two platforms.

The savings to be had are immense for day one pricing, even if we are discussing a re-release. For qualifying individuals, the base game can be picked up for only $15.99. An even more tantalizing offer comes in the form of the FATE edition, which bundles in the completely new Fatesworn expansion headed our way in 2021. The all-inclusive package drops as low as $21.99.

To put this deal into perspective, let’s look at the difference in the original prices. The gap between the standard game ($39.99) and the FATE edition ($54.99) puts a $15 premium on next year’s expansion. That upgrade cost drops to $6 with Steam’s loyalty promo.

The generous pricing on PC makes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning a no-brainer, even for those experiencing the title a second time.