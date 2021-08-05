Lady Hellbender Stars on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy New Cinematic

Today, Eidos Montréal revealed a new cinematic of their upcoming AAA title Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, based on the Marvel series which promises to put players in the shoes of Peter Quill, as the Guardians battle to save the galaxy.

You can check out the new cinematic below, featuring an encounter between the Guardians, Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, and Groot, with Lady Hellbender, the leader of the Hellraisers and queen of the Seknarf Nine, following up where the game’s previously released gameplay footage left off.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is presented on Square Enix’s official store:

”Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to be released on October 26, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

