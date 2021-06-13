Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed with Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed at the Square Enix E3 2021 summer showcase with an extended trailer and a lot of quips. Eidos is heading up development and has worked hand in hand with some of the writers of the now-famous comic series. What’s more is the game already a release date of November 26th, 2021. Guess what, it’s a single-player game!

Quips, whips, and all sorts of shenanigans

Guardians of the Galaxy will be a “single-player story-driven third-person action-adventure game” according to Eidos Montreal’s Senior Producer Olivier Proulx. Proulx continues to explain that you’ll be playing as Peter Quill as you explore the deep universe and learn more about your teammates as well as make impactful decisions.

In addition to the announcement a long-form gameplay segment was shown and had all the style, you’d expect. Peter is seen speaking with his crew about money problems and the jokes began to fly as Drax, Groot, Rocket, and Gamora start bickering before the player is asked to choose who to listen to. This dialog choice system appears very similar to Bioware’s offerings in something like Mass Effect but filled with a lot more personality than only the Guardians can bring.

The combat itself seemed very similar to the recent Marvel game Square released and is probably built on the same engine although that has not been confirmed at the time of this writing. It appeared quick and flashy and while the developer only mentioned being able to play as quill initially, hopefully, we’ll get to play as the guardians as well as the game develops.

While most gamers will be cautiously optimistic following the recent Marvel’s Avengers also developed by Eidos, this title will hopefully live up to its lofty name this time around. Guardians of the Galaxy will release on November 26th, 2021 for Xbox One/Series|S, PS4/5, and PC.